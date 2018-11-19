Gyang Bere, Jos

Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, has assumed office as the new General Officer Commanding 3 Division Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, in Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State.

Gen. Angbazo, who was until his appointment, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs at the Army Headquarters, took over from Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, who has been posted as the new theatre Commander for Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Gen. Angbazo reiterated his commitment to restoring confidence of the citizens within his area of responsibility and stressed that, “We are going to continue to engage the civil society in ways that is enshrined in our constitution.

“We are to provide the enabling environment and ensure security of lives and properties in every situation we find ourselves and follow global best practices.”

“I came from the department of Civil-Military Affairs, Nigerian Army headquarters Abuja. It is very clear the intention and vision of the Chief of Army Staff is to have a very professional and responsible Nigerian Army and that is what we will continue to do.”

Earlier, Gen. Akinroluyo, while summarising his three months as GOC said, “I took over on August 3 and Gen. Alkali was killed September 3. That was the problem we were battling with from that period till his remains were later discovered.

“Shortly after his burial, I was posted out. So, it is as if I have only spent the whole time in the search and rescue for late General Alkali.

“But like I have always said, there will be a defining moment for every command or commander and that was a period that we had to show what we had to offer.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police, Plateau State Command has deployed 2100 personnel for Eid-el-Maulud celebration in the state.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mathias Tyopev Terna advised the public to be security conscious and report suspecious movement of strange persons.

“In line with the earlier Press Release which is aimed at having a hitch free Eid-el-Maulud celebration, the Command has marshaled out a 2100 personal to carry out the task.

“The breakdown of the personnel is; 121 SPOs, 387 Inspectors, 1520 Rank and File and 72 Traffic Wardens.

“Protection of lives and property through effective vehicular and foot Patrols during the period is our utmost concern.

“Members of the Public are advised to be security conscious and report suspicious movement around them to the Police.

Owners of vehicles are advised to apply minimum security by fixing pedal and or steering locks in addition to the tracking devices on their vehicles.”