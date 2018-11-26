It would appear somewhat malapropos to describe those moments as transition hours but, instead, should be fittingly described as Jonathan’s finest hours.

Sufuyan Ojeifo

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has somewhat proved a contemplative leader both in and out of office, although public appreciation of that elemental grace was lost in the haze of the presidential power politics and electioneering for the 2015 poll. Opposition had massively deployed the medium of propaganda to de-market him so much so that he lost much ground in terms of national appeal and substantiation of his continuity and consolidation mantra.

Jonathan was also both perceptive and predictive in the run-up to the election that culminated in his historic defeat as a sitting president. He exemplified his perceptive nature when he declared even before the election that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. That message was very strong in its conception, construction and validation of his essential persona. But, then, the minds of many Nigerians had been so twisted by diverse narratives and conspiracy theories such that the commitment was scarcely appreciated and celebrated.

The metaphor of blood employed by Jonathan was a deliberate throwback to the 2011 post-presidential election violence that culminated in the killing of many Nigerians, including youth corps members who were election officials in some northern states. It was also to serve as a restraining voice in the atmosphere of the nuanced statement reportedly credited to General Muhammadu Buhari whom he defeated in that election to the effect that the dog and the baboon would be soaked in their blood if what happened in the 2011 election repeated itself in the 2015 poll.

Therefore, the significance of Jonathan’s decision to show fidelity to the outcome of the 2015 presidential election continues to resonate well in the context of peaceful transfer of power from a democratic government to another, particularly of the opposition hue. Much more significant was the sense in which the former president became his own prophet. Perhaps, sensing his possible loss in the 2015 poll, Jonathan had waxed predictive when he went to town with his popular lines that Nigerians would miss him when he would have been out of office.

Jonathan, obviously not a politician of the Nigerian kind, in his moments of contemplative leadership and decision-making, acted rightly by keeping to his promise of bloodless electoral battle. He lost the battle, but he helped to preserve the unity of country and the lives of Nigerians that were under real threat. Even if it occurred to him to become vengeful to the elements who worked against him in his own party -the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – in a whiff of monumental betrayal, it never mattered to him thereafter.