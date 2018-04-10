GDI mobilises Rivers indigenes in Diaspora for Wike’s re-election

Grassroots Development Initiatives (GDI) has urged Rivers State indigenes in Diaspora to come home en masse and participate in the 2019 general election in order to vote for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

GDI convener, Pastor Egba Egba, during a meeting of Nigerians in Diaspora at Kempton Park, West Street in Johannesburg, South Africa, said the group is particularly happy with Wike for making Rivers state a first destination for foreign investments in Nigeria.

“His all-inclusive developmental projects have made considerable impact on the economy of the state,” he said.

Egba, who also doubles as the president of the Union of Rivers State Indigenes in South Africa and the founder of N. E. W. Prayer squad for the mobilisation of 1.8 million Christians for the re-election of Wike in 2019, commended the governor for the relief he has brought to Rivers students who are on scholarship studying various courses abroad.

“But for Wike, many students would have been stranded,” he said.

Egba also commended the governor for insisting that courses available in Nigeria would no more qualify for overseas scholarship, saying that would save the state considerable cost.

He used the occasion to assure indigenes of Rivers in Diaspora that Wike would continue to keep the welfare of state indigenes at heart, both at home and abroad.