The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - GCP21, IITA call for support of cassava transformation in Africa
23rd April 2018 - How to invest in small scale bakery
23rd April 2018 - Power sector inefficiency: Economy on the brink of collapse
23rd April 2018 - How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again
23rd April 2018 - How human error crashed Associated Airlines aircraft in Lagos –AIB
23rd April 2018 - Okorocha’s impossible gambit in Okigwe South (2)
23rd April 2018 - Perhaps Nigeria should turn to ground-floor Nigerians
23rd April 2018 - Abia degeneracy: Retrospection (1)
23rd April 2018 - IMF advisory on Nigeria’s economy
23rd April 2018 - May and Museveni’s same-sex marriage punches
Home / Business / GCP21, IITA call for support of cassava transformation in Africa
cassava

GCP21, IITA call for support of cassava transformation in Africa

— 23rd April 2018

The Global Cassava Partnership for the 21st Century (GCP21) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have called on policymakers, donors and the international community to support efforts that will bring about cassava transformation in Africa. Despite the key role cassava is playing in Africa’s food security, its production has remained low at about 9 tonnes per hectare, keeping the growers in the trap of poverty.

The Director of GCP21, Dr. Claude Fauquet, said the African continent needs about 30 tonnes per hectare of cassava by 2050 from the current 9 tonnes per hectare.

Fauquet who stated this in Lagos at the world press conference to announce the fourth International Cassava Conference tagged, “Transformation of Cassava in Africa,” billed to take place in Cotonou, Benin Republic, in June, said cassava has become central to food security in the developing world and has become the fourth most important crop after maize, wheat and rice.

He said, “in comparison with what Africa and other countries produce, cassava productivity in Asia is more than 22 tonnes per hectare, a situation that gives Asia competitive advantage in global cassava trade while Latin America produces 12 tonnes per hectare. Addressing the yield gap demands more funding for cassava research and development (R&D) from all stakeholders, if truly the world wants to help farmers towards ending hunger and poverty in Africa.”

According to him, Africa currently produces about 10 tonnes per hectare of cassava. He stated that Africa needs more science in the cultivation of cassava because its population and that of Nigeria, especially, will double by 2050.

He added: “Africa needs transformation in the cultivation of cassava, otherwise, there will be a major food problem by 2050 if cassava remains less than 10 tonnes per hectare. We need to change the yield of cassava. Cassava is grown in 106 countries; Africa is 55 per cent while Latin America and Asia grow 12 and 33 per cent respectively.

However, Fauguet said that though Nigeria is a big weight in cassava production in the world, it is not yet meeting its citizens’ demands, adding that Benin Republic currently produces more cassava per head than Nigeria. Nigeria, he said, produces the highest but in comparison with its population, it is not doing enough.

Meanwhile, the Director Designate of GCP21, Prof. Malachy Akoroda, said that IITA was set to partner with stakeholders globally to improve cassava production. Akoroda said that partnerships and reviewing successes of other countries would ensure cassava sustainability and development.
The conference, which will attract investors from Brazil and other bigwigs in the cassava value chains would also focus on technology, access to finance and market.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

cassava

GCP21, IITA call for support of cassava transformation in Africa

— 23rd April 2018

The Global Cassava Partnership for the 21st Century (GCP21) and International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) have called on policymakers, donors and the international community to support efforts that will bring about cassava transformation in Africa. Despite the key role cassava is playing in Africa’s food security, its production has remained low at about 9…

  • scale bakery

    How to invest in small scale bakery

    — 23rd April 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji Perhaps you have always loved bakeries, but don’t like to bake. Perhaps there is an opportunity in your town for a good bakery and you would like to help make it happen. Maybe you just like good bread. Whatever your reason, investing in a small bakery can be a benefit for a community…

  • Power

    Power sector inefficiency: Economy on the brink of collapse

    — 23rd April 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigerian economy may be on the verge of collapse if urgent steps are not taken to salvage the hemorrhaging created by its inefficient power sector. A recent declaration by the Managing Director of Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Austin Avuru, that the Nigerian economy loses over N534 billion yearly to inefficiency of…

  • NPA

    How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again

    — 23rd April 2018

    Isaac Anumihe At last, the Federal Government has accepted to review the concession agreement of Lilypond Terminal for another five years after the first 10 years concession expired two years ago. But the decision has generated a lot of rumpus among the maritime stakeholders. Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman,…

  • AIB

    How human error crashed Associated Airlines aircraft in Lagos –AIB

    — 23rd April 2018

    Louis Ibah The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) over the week released the final report on what led to the crash of the Associated Airlines aircraft, an Embraer 120ER with registration number 5N-BJY, on October 3, 2013 in Lagos. The AIB report said the aircraft was destroyed by the impact of the crash and the post-crash…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share