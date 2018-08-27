– The Sun News
GASCOIGNE

Gazza arrested for sexual assault

— 27th August 2018

England football legend Paul Gascoigne has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on a train, according to a report.

The Sun claims that the 51-year-old was held at a railway station by the British Transport Police following allegations that he touched a female inappropriately.

Gascoigne, who has fought a lengthy battle with alcohol addiction, is said to have been released pending further inquiries.

The alleged incident took place at Durham railway station last Monday evening.

A police spokesman is quoted as saying: “Officers were called to Durham station at 6.45pm on Monday following reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted on board a CrossCountry train from York.

“A 51-year-old man from Gateshead has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching. He has been released under investigation.

Officers are continuing to make inquiries.”

Gascoigne represented Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers, Burnley, Everton and Middlesbrough during his two-decade playing career.

