Gateway ICT Polytechnic plans APPs development centre

— 13th March 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, will soon establish Applications Development Centre (ADC), the institution’s Rector, Dr. Isaiah Oyeyinka, has disclosed.

The Rector, who disclosed this in a press interview, shortly after the 12th matriculation ceremony, said the Centre would be equipped to train students on simple mobile applications.

According to him, the polytechnic had embarked on researches on simple ICT-based investments and innovations, capable of turning around fortunes of the students and economy of the country.

Oyeyinka said: “This is an ICT Institution; what we do here is to research into simple ICT-based investments and innovation that can turn the economy of individual and the country around.

“Currently, we are working at establishing applications development centre where we can train the students to develop simple mobile applications that they can use and generate some funds for themselves.”

The rector, who said that courses offered by the institution had been fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and experienced tremendous transformation since its establishment, however, urged the students to shun all social vices such as examination malpractices and cultism, warning those who engage in them would face expulsion.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota reiterated the state government’s resolve to prioritise education.

She advised the students to be disciplined and dedicated to their studies to succeed in their respective academic pursuits.

Mujota, equally, charged the new students, to embark on further researches in order to enhance their knowledge in the subject areas and position themselves well for global competitiveness.

