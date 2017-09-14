The Sun News
Gastroenteritis kills 18 in Kebbi

— 14th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Another 18 people have reportedly died as a result of outbreak of gastroenteritis at Dole- Kaina area of Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The  Daily Sun gathered that the 18 affected people were among the 216 victims that were admitted at the Niger Republic border hospital at Dole-Kaina in Kamba area of Kebbi State.

The Deputy Nursing Officer at the hospital, Mr. Lawali Saidu, who spoke to journalists, confirmed their death.

He said that they were stooling blood and vomiting excessively when they were brought to the hospital saying “they died while on treatment”.

It could   be recalled that the waterborne disease has in the past one month spread to several local government communities in the state and Dole Kaina, a border town area of Kamba with Niger Republic was one of the badly hit areas in the state.

The Nursing Officer explained that the hospital has been admitting and treating people on daily basis for the gastroenteritis disease.

According, to him, “Yes there is an outbreak of cholera here. We lost 18 of the 216 people that were brought here last week,”.

Following the outbreak of diarrhea in Kebbi State which has killed over 20 people, the Kebbi State Government has reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation in the state.

Commissioner for information, Musa Hassan Kalgo, confirmed this to journalists after the weekly state executive council meeting.

Another 20 victims of diarrhoea were reported dead in Tungar Buzu, Korama,  Samanaji and Keri communities in Shanga, Birnin-Kebbi, Fakai and Koko/Besse local government areas of the state.

The outbreak of the disease had already claimed three lives in Kardi village of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Area according hospital report in the area last week.

