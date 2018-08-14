Gas: NNPC, Seplat to deliver 3.4bn scf per day

Plans are afoot to bridge gas supply gap in the country as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have sealed pacts to deliver about 3.4 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas per day by 2020.

Speaking while signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, explained that a special purpose vehicle known as ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) was being promoted by the corporation and Seplat to develop, build, operate and maintain the ANOH gas processing plant, with an initial capacity of 300 million scf per day in Imo State.

The project, tagged Assa North and Ohaji South (ANOH) gas development scheme, is one of the 7 Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP), which is aimed at boosting gas production and infrastructure development.

Represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Saidu Mohammed, Baru said NNPC would do everything possible to ensure that the project is successfully delivered.

He urged AGPC to work hard and deliver the project on schedule, within budget and to specification, stressing that it was designed as world-class gas processing plant with capacity to deliver between 3 billion and 3.4 billion scf of gas daily.

“Following the execution of Heads of Terms (HoT) by the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company (NGPTC) on behalf of NNPC, Seplat and AGPC on December 19, 2017, the Steering Committee for the AGPC project has provided the leadership and broad guidance for the development and finalisation of the various commercial agreements required to underpin the project,” Baru stated.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Mr. Austin Avuru, described the ANOH gas processing plant as a landmark project, which captures the essence of the gas infrastructure development initiative of the Federal Government as encapsulated in the 7 Big Wins and 12 Business Focus Areas programmes.

He expressed confidence that AGPC would deliver the project within the next 18 months and achieve its objective of being a key gas supplier to both the domestic and export markets.