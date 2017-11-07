The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Alleged forgery: Sen. Isah Misau docked
7th November 2017 - Gas flare: Host communities demand release of N98bn penalty
7th November 2017 - Budget presentation: House in fence-mending meeting to placate agitated members
7th November 2017 - JSS 3 student arrested for supporting Al-makura’s senatorial ambition
7th November 2017 - Saraki congratulates new NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, AbdulAzeez
7th November 2017 - Kebbi PDP Congress: Dan-Illela rejects results, wants party declares him Chair
7th November 2017 - We’ll neutralise any terrorists on Indian soil – Army chief
7th November 2017 - Budget: NASS in closed door session
7th November 2017 - Why we suspended strike, by Zamfara NLC
7th November 2017 - COAS U-20 Football competition begins in Kebbi
Home / Cover / National / Gas flare: Host communities demand release of N98bn penalty

Gas flare: Host communities demand release of N98bn penalty

— 7th November 2017
From Samuel Bello, Abuja
Oil producIng and Host communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), have called on the Federal Government to release the approved N98billion gas flare penalty.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Tuesday, National Chairman of HOSCON, Mr. Mike Emuh, said the release had been over delayed.
Explaining the exigency of the payment, he stated: “The host community ought to be paid as a result of industrial confusion, acidic rain and health hazards. This is a gross misplacement of priority, the funds should be given to the host communities that suffered the pains of gas flaring in Nigeria”.
He also urged the National Assembly, especially members from the Niger Delta region to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the end of the year, so that 13 per cent equity would be released to the host communities.
“Nigerians are good at making policies but we are far at implementing them and we all still have to face the fact that it is the only law that can favour the whole community.”
Emuh also clamoured for a direct allocation of 13 per cent derivation funds to the oil and gas bearing communities through developmental agencies that should be monitored by the Government.
“We are tired of state governments’ misapplication of our God given resources. If APC wants to win 2019 election and you leave 13 per cent derivation in the hands of PDP government, that means we have no money. We need to remove the money and give it to the host communities and let them decide who they would give their vote for”, Emuh advised.
The chairman further urged the government to provide employment to the 10,000 youths trained on pipeline vandalism and security matters, adding that they could be employed as informants to work with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on oil theft.
“Let it not be like the case of the amnesty programme where you train youths without plans of employment,” he said.
Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Alleged forgery: Sen. Isah Misau docked

— 7th November 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Sen. Isah Misau, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly was, on Tuesday, put in the dock of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for charges of making false documents. He could, however, not be arraigned as the charges were not read to him for the purpose…

  • Gas flare: Host communities demand release of N98bn penalty

    — 7th November 2017

    From Samuel Bello, Abuja Oil producIng and Host communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), have called on the Federal Government to release the approved N98billion gas flare penalty. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Tuesday, National Chairman of HOSCON, Mr. Mike Emuh, said the release had been over delayed. Explaining the exigency of the payment,…

  • Budget presentation: House in fence-mending meeting to placate agitated members

    — 7th November 2017

    Budget: NASS in closed door session From Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja Ahead of the presentation of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Representatives is currently engaged in closed door session. In the Senate, lawmakers had earlier in day had a closed door session, which lasted  for over an…

  • JSS 3 student arrested for supporting Al-makura’s senatorial ambition

    — 7th November 2017

    From: Linus Oota, Lafia Commissioner for environment in Nasarawa State, Hon. Gabriel Akaaka, has ordered the arrest and detention of a 17-year-old JSS 3 student, Stephen Terlumum Tabulo, for openly declaring support to the 2019 senatorial bid of Governor Umaru Tanko Almakura on facebook. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of the state police command,…

  • Saraki congratulates new NASFAT’s Chief Missioner, AbdulAzeez

    — 7th November 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, congratulated the new Chief Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahi-Li- Fathi Society (NASFAT), Imam Maruf Onike AbdulAzeez. Saraki, who is the Baba Adinni of Ansar-ul- Islam Worldwide, in a statement, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the appointment was well deserved and described Imam AbdulAzeez…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share