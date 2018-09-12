Gas explosion: Ortom, ACF condole with Nasarawa

Al-Makura directs relocation of volatile businesses in Lafia

Linus Oota, Lafia, Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Rose Ejembi, Markurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have commiserated with the Government and people of Nasarawa State, over the gas explosion which claimed scores of lives on Monday.

Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the incident as sad and unfortunate, even as he expressed hope that the emergency management agencies would ensure that survivors get timely, medical attention.

READ ALSO Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace

Also, the ACF appealed to the Nasarawa state government to render necessary assistance to the victims; to enable them return to normal life.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in a statement, yesterday, also appealed to gas station managers to always ensure that functional safety equipment are put in place for effective use in the event of such disasters.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum is deeply touched by the unfortunate gas explosion that occurred at a gas station in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa state on Monday.

“The explosion, where scores of people were killed and property destroyed was devastating and unfortunate, not only to the victims but, also, to the people and government of Nasarawa state.

“ACF, therefore, sympathises with the victims, the government and people of Nasarawa state over this unfortunate disaster and pray Almighty Allah to give them the strength and courage to endure what have befallen them.

“The pains and inconveniences this disaster has put the affected people to are unimaginable and sympathetic.

“ACF extends its condolences to those who lost their loved ones and also commiserates with those whose property were destroyed.

“It also condoles the government and people of Nasarawa state.”

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has directed the relocation of volatile businesses within the vicinity of the town; in order to forestall future gas explosion.

He stated this in Lafia, yesterday, shortly after he visted the site of the gas explosion.

The governor equally visited the victims at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

Al-Makura said the location approval of volatile businesses would be reviewed, especially petroleum and gas businesses in the state.

The governor said only nine persons died while 36 were hospitalised due to various degrees of injuries sustained during the explosion.

READ ALSO Cell phone addiction causes hearing loss – Experts

“I got the report of the gas explosion on Monday and had to rush back to Lafia the same day to see for myself what happened and before I came, six people had died.

“This morning (yesterday), two out of those taken to the National Trauma Centre also died bringing the total number of deaths to eight. And, just as I was about reaching this place (site of the gas explosion), I was told the ninth patient had died.”

He said the gravity of burns sustained by the patients in hospital were severe such that he directed that they be given the best treatment.

“I directed that they should be given the best treatment.

“Those who reached this situation and required referral, the government of Nasarawa state will facilitate that, even outside the country to ensure that they are saved,” the governor assured.