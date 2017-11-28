Gas explosion kills 3 in Imo

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Three people were killed yesterday evening, following a gas explosion at the Okpokiri filling station, at Orji Town, in Owerri North council area of the state.

This was just as the impact of the explosion shattered parts of the filling station and windows of a second generation bank, about 100 feet away, as well as windows of a private primary school, across the road.

A witness, who identified himself only as Emenike, told Daily Sun he had heard a loud explosion about 5: 45pm and thought it was a bomb, just as people around scampered for safety.

Emenike further disclosed that he later knew the explosion came from the Okpokiri filling station.

“Initially, I did not know it a gas refilling tank at the filing station that exploded. We thought it was a bomb because of the loud noise, which shattered glass windows around the area.

“The explosion killed three workers at the station. Body parts were scattered everywhere, around the filling station.”

Also, Pauline, who lives few metres from the filling station, recounted she was in the house when she heard the loud explosion and initially thought the ceiling of her house would cave in; because of the impact.

When Daily Sun arrived at the scene, sympathisers had thronged the station; to catch a glimpse of mangled remains.