Garland for Runsewe, NCAC boss

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe was garlanded at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State on February 22, 2018, with Distinguished Service in Administration Awards in recognition of the administrative acumen he consistently demonstrated over the course of his illustrious career.

Runsewe, a consistent phenomenon in the media, culture and tourism sectors in Nigeria in the last three decades, was appointed Director–General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC in August 2006 and his tenure went into history as a watershed in the development of the sector. His aggressive marketing campaign brought the Nigerian tourism industry unprecedented national and international visibility.

His appointment in 2017 as the Director-General of NCAC was greeted with cheers in anticipation that his wealth of experience will be brought to bear to revamp the moribund culture sector which, though, full of potentials, had been dormant and needing a turnaround and some vitality.

Runsewe wasted no time in galvanising the sector by setting in motion a cultural revolution exemplified by the innovations at the African Festival of Arts and Craft Expo (AFAC) in September 2017 and the milestone 30th edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held in November in Kaduna. His gospel at viewing the world through the African cultural visor took root at the culture fests of 2017.

The award is another feather in his cap. More importantly, it is an affirmation of a truth well-known of him––ever a square peg in a square hole.