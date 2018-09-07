– The Sun News
Garba dedicates 5-1 thrashing of Cote d’ Ivoire to Nigerians

— 7th September 2018

NAN

Manu Garba, Golden Eaglets’ coach on Friday dedicated the Golden Eaglets’ 5-1 thrashing of Cote d’ Ivoire to Nigerians for their support.

Garba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the team had qualified to the semi finals with the victory.

He congratulated Nigerians on the victory, saying that the secret of the glory was resilience and hard work.

“It’s congratulations to Nigerians, whatever happens between Cote d’ Ivoire and Burkina Faso on Sunday, we are through to the semi finals already,” Garba said.

The coach expressed satisfaction with the zeal and team spirit of his players in the match against Cote d’ Ivoire and urged them to improve on.

NAN reports that Nigerians will wait till Sunday when Burkina Faso tackle Cote d’Ivoire to know whether they finish top of Group B or runners-up.

Star man Akinwunmi Amoo sporting jersey No 13 was outstanding for the Nigeria youngsters and was named Man of the Match.

Skipper Samson Tijani also shone as he was a big screen to the Eaglets defence.

The Eaglets raced to 2-0 lead after 10 minutes, and scored two more goals in the first half, before they made it 5-0 in the second half.

However, the Ivorians pulled a goal back from the penalty spot late in the game.

