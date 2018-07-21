Harvest of Evil

Five suspected criminals recently arrested by the police have one thing in common: they were all former inmates of Olokuta Prisons, Akure, Ondo State. The suspects Olawale Olarewaju, Akinjide Ibitoye, Fisayo Olatubosun, Osai Amechi and Atoyebi Olajide were arrested by detectives attached to the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

According to our police source, they got an intelligence report about a man with one hand that has been attacking and snatching cars across South West states. Most of these cars were later found in Benin Republic.

The commander in charge of IRT, DCP Abba Kyari sent his team with credible intelligence to smoke out the suspected criminals. Luckily, Ibitoye the man with an amputated hand was arrested. He led the police to the arrest of five other gang members.

They told the police that while they were in prison, they decided to join the association of car snatchers. As soon as they were released, they started snatching cars and have been stealing cars in Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Kogi states for several years. Although the police had arrested and arraigned some of them, they regrouped as soon as they were granted bail.

Life after prison

At the police station, the first suspect, Olawale, a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti claimed that he was introduced to the world of crime while he was in school. “I was initiated into cultism in 2009 while I was in school. I was just a member but I knew everything that was going on whenever they decide to attack people. As soon as I graduated, my mother who knew about my involvement in cult activities tried her best to remove me from that group. She went as far as taking a loan for me since I couldn’t get a job.

“With the money that my mother gave me, I relocated to Port Harcourt and started buying and selling plumbing materials. Unfortunately, my shop got burnt and I was left without a job. Sometime in December, 2013, I attended my old students association party and I met one of my old friends known as Olaniyi Olakunle. I told him that I am jobless and he invited me to join his smuggling business. I discovered that he was very successful. He owns a house, a beautiful wife and a fat bank account. The day I visited him, he gave me N50, 000 and he said that was because I drove him to another state.

“I went home and decided to think about it. I decided to call him in January 2014. He told me to drive him to Eket and on our way he stopped at Osogbo with the excuse that he wanted to pick someone but suddenly, he pulled out his gun and snatched a car at gunpoint.

“I was shocked but when he gave me N120, 000 for just watching him snatch a car, I calmed down. He also gave me the handset of the owner of the car. I started using it, till I was arrested by the police. They asked me who gave me the phone and I took them to Olakunle’s house but he escaped. I was charged to court and remanded in Olokuta Prison. I spent three years before I was released. It was while I was in prison that I met Amechi. He told me that he is a car dealer that I should call him if I have any stolen car.