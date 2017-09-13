The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Ganduje urges probe on alleged attack on Muslims, mosques in Rivers, Abia
13th September 2017 - Okorocha donates N10m to Benue flood victims
13th September 2017 - FCT gets new police commissioner
13th September 2017 - Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators
13th September 2017 - Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply
13th September 2017 - Kogi West: Melaye appeals judgment on recall process
13th September 2017 - Human Rights Commission cautions Army Python Dance
13th September 2017 - Lions Club elects Okpeseyi district governor
13th September 2017 - Python Dance: World Igbo Congress wants end of operation
13th September 2017 - South East Reps condemn South East military siege
Home / National / Ganduje urges probe on alleged attack on Muslims, mosques in Rivers, Abia

Ganduje urges probe on alleged attack on Muslims, mosques in Rivers, Abia

— 13th September 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has tasked the Federal Government to investigate the attacks on Muslims and mosques in parts of Rivers and Abia states.

The Governor made the request when he received the members of the Coalition of Northern Groups, who paid him a courtesy call in his office on Wednesday.

The Governor, who described the incident as most unfortunate, insisted that those behind the attacks on Muslims and mosques should be brought to book, maintaining that if the culprits were left unpunished, similar incidents would continue to happen at the expense of peace and stability in the country.

“I believe that two wrongs cannot not make right” said the governor who added that “What was needed at this moment is peaceful coexistence that would lead to rapid development of the country”.

He however expressed satisfaction that the situation had been brought under control by the military while hailing the efforts of the Coalition for Northern Groups in their efforts to douse the tension generated on account of the happenings in the South East and in Rivers State.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ganduje urges probe on alleged attack on Muslims, mosques in Rivers, Abia

— 13th September 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has tasked the Federal Government to investigate the attacks on Muslims and mosques in parts of Rivers and Abia states. The Governor made the request when he received the members of the Coalition of Northern Groups, who paid him a courtesy call in his…

  • Okorocha donates N10m to Benue flood victims

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Imo State Governor and Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, (PGF) Chief Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday, announced a donation of N10 million by the Rochas Foundation to the Benue State Government to help ameliorate the effect of the recent flood which ravaged the state. Okorocha, who was in Benue in company of his…

  • FCT gets new police commissioner

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He is CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello. Until his appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State Police Command. He takes over from CP Musa Kimo, who has been redeployed. A graduate of English, from Bayero University…

  • Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators

    — 13th September 2017

    …Confirm killing of personnel From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed that the Command has  arrested 32 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their alleged involvement in the mayhem that occurred, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state. Ahmed also…

  • Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply

    — 13th September 2017

      Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited has denied links in the management or having a role to play in the 750 gas trucks released to distribute products. The company through its image handlers, indicated that Total is not part of the gas trucks business and rather its business agreement is for the supply of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share