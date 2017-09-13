Ganduje urges probe on alleged attack on Muslims, mosques in Rivers, Abia

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has tasked the Federal Government to investigate the attacks on Muslims and mosques in parts of Rivers and Abia states.

The Governor made the request when he received the members of the Coalition of Northern Groups, who paid him a courtesy call in his office on Wednesday.

The Governor, who described the incident as most unfortunate, insisted that those behind the attacks on Muslims and mosques should be brought to book, maintaining that if the culprits were left unpunished, similar incidents would continue to happen at the expense of peace and stability in the country.

“I believe that two wrongs cannot not make right” said the governor who added that “What was needed at this moment is peaceful coexistence that would lead to rapid development of the country”.

He however expressed satisfaction that the situation had been brought under control by the military while hailing the efforts of the Coalition for Northern Groups in their efforts to douse the tension generated on account of the happenings in the South East and in Rivers State.