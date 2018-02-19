Ganduje to grace Ramat Cup final

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State will today be the Special Guest of honour at the finals of the 36th edition of the ongoing Ramat Cup competition being organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria in conjunction with the Kano State Government.

Disclosing this yesterday, National President of YSFON, Nasiru Gawuna stated that apart from the governor, members of the state Executive Council and some service chiefs are also expected to witness the finals of the oldest grassroots football tournament in the country organised to honour Nigeria’s former Head of State, late Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

Gawuna explained that governor wanted to be at the final because of his love for youth empowerment and development of grassroots sports in the country.

“Ganduje is a sports loving governor, who is always ready to assist the youths develop their talents and become useful citizens and that is why he wants to be physically present in the finals,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the host stare, Kano will meet Lagos in the finals to be decided at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Garri, Kano.

To get to the final, Kano defeated Kwara 1-0 in the first semifinal, while Lagos State that earlier lost by the same margin to Kebbi State had the victory upturned in her favour after her opponent was discovered to have used an ineligible player.

Twenty-three states participated in the week-long championship.