Ganduje swears in 5 new commissioners

Ganduje swears in 5 new commissioners

— 14th October 2017

 

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday inaugurated five new commissioners to the State Executive Council.

The commissioners, who had been screened by the State House of Assembly, took their oath of office before thousands of supporters at the Coronation Hall, Government House.

Ganduje congratulated all the new commissioners on their appointment and tasked them not to betray the trust of the people.

He advised them to always reflect on their oath of office and treat all citizens of the state equally.

Ganduje advised them to come up with innovative ideas that would help develop the state.

The appointment of the newly sworn-in members of the state executive followed the cabinet re-shuffle of which five out of the 14 commissioners were dropped.

The newly sworn-in commissioners are: Malam Ahmad Rabiu, (Commerce and Tourism), Aisha Jafar, (Budget and planning), Musa Kwankwaso, (Special duties), Mr Aminu Aliyu, (Works and Housing), and Mr Muktar Ibrahim, (Justice).

The commissioners were sworn in by the state Solicitor-General, Malam Sani Daniel. (NAN)

