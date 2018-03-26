The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals
26th March 2018 - 57 Lagos council chairs endorse Ambode for second term
26th March 2018 - Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over U.K. spy poisoning
26th March 2018 - Father of 10 hangs self in Anambra over alleged wife’s infidelity
26th March 2018 - Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia
26th March 2018 - PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe
26th March 2018 - Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares
26th March 2018 - Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure
26th March 2018 - Obasanjo heads Afrexim Advisory Council
26th March 2018 - APC has been rejected by Nigerians, PDP replies Lai Moh’d
Home / National / Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals

Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals

— 26th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed into law the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialists Hospitals Bill 2018 which gives legal backing to the establishment of two specialists hospitals in the state.

The newly-constructed hospitals are the  Muhammadu Buhari Specialists Hospital, Giginyu and the Pediatric Hospital, Zoo Road, both of which were initiated by the Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau administration and completed by Governor Ganduje.

The bill was signed into law during the Executive Council Meeting which took place at the Government House, on Sunday night.

Soon after appending his signature, the governor assured that the operation and management of the two hospitals would be assigned to professionals, stressing that ‘It would not be business as usual’.

Said he, “For these mega hospitals, workers industrial dispute will not find a place there. It is in a solely government-controlled hospitals that you can have workers go on strike and are backed  by law. But under this arrangement, there will be no strike among the workers,” he stated.

Governor Ganduje said that his administration was motivated to come with the idea management style of the hospitals to provide an effective and efficient health system for the people and to check the spate of medical tourism overseas.

He expressed excitement that some teaching hospitals had indicated interest to come to Kano and use the hospitals’ facilities, while commending the state’s House of Assembly for passing the bill in good time.

Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Dr. Magashi, disclosed that some medical personnel practicing overseas for the past 20 and 30 years had indicated interest in coming to invest as private partners in the two mega hospitals.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, disclosed that some health workers had been trained to operate some of the  newly-installed machines, like the MRI and 4D-Ultra Sound machines, while others had also been trained on other machines.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals

— 26th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed into law the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialists Hospitals Bill 2018 which gives legal backing to the establishment of two specialists hospitals in the state. The newly-constructed hospitals are the  Muhammadu Buhari Specialists Hospital, Giginyu and the Pediatric Hospital, Zoo Road, both of which…

  • 57 Lagos council chairs endorse Ambode for second term

    — 26th March 2018

    All the chairmen of 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State on Sunday unanimously endorse Governor Akinwunmi B  Ambode for a second term in office. Rising from a meeting with the Governor at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital, the council chiefs said their decision to…

  • Father of 10 hangs self in Anambra over alleged wife’s infidelity

    — 26th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A 75-year-old man, Chief Charles Okafor, has committed suicide over alleged infidelity of his wife. Okafor who hailed from Akitinyi village, Urum, in Awka North Local government area of Anambra State, was said to have had some exchange of words with his wife few hours before he ended his life. The father…

  • Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia

    — 26th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Another batch of Nigeria’s military contingents have been airlifted to Gambia, in pursuance of the ongoing mission of the Economic Community of West African States in that country. The contingent who were airlifted Sunday by Nigerian Air Force NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft included officers, soldiers and ratings from 351 Artillery Regiment of…

  • PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe

    — 26th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Interim National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as ‘a dead party that is irredeemable’. Gabam made this known, in Bauchi, on Monday, while speaking with journalists. He was in Bauchi as parts of a nation-wide tour of the SDP…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share