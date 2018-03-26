Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed into law the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialists Hospitals Bill 2018 which gives legal backing to the establishment of two specialists hospitals in the state.

The newly-constructed hospitals are the Muhammadu Buhari Specialists Hospital, Giginyu and the Pediatric Hospital, Zoo Road, both of which were initiated by the Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau administration and completed by Governor Ganduje.

The bill was signed into law during the Executive Council Meeting which took place at the Government House, on Sunday night.

Soon after appending his signature, the governor assured that the operation and management of the two hospitals would be assigned to professionals, stressing that ‘It would not be business as usual’.

Said he, “For these mega hospitals, workers industrial dispute will not find a place there. It is in a solely government-controlled hospitals that you can have workers go on strike and are backed by law. But under this arrangement, there will be no strike among the workers,” he stated.

Governor Ganduje said that his administration was motivated to come with the idea management style of the hospitals to provide an effective and efficient health system for the people and to check the spate of medical tourism overseas.

He expressed excitement that some teaching hospitals had indicated interest to come to Kano and use the hospitals’ facilities, while commending the state’s House of Assembly for passing the bill in good time.

Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Dr. Magashi, disclosed that some medical personnel practicing overseas for the past 20 and 30 years had indicated interest in coming to invest as private partners in the two mega hospitals.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, disclosed that some health workers had been trained to operate some of the newly-installed machines, like the MRI and 4D-Ultra Sound machines, while others had also been trained on other machines.