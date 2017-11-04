Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law

From Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the 2017 supplementary budget of N22, 377, 874, 716 into law.

Speaking during the signing of the bill at Aminu Kano House in Abuja, Ganduje restated his commitment to achieving a balanced budget through the completion of all projects outlined in the 2017 fiscal year.

Similarly, he has signed the Kano State Health Trust Fund (KHETFUND) bill into law, saying the bill would ensure sustainable financing of the health care sector in view of the fact that, “funds are becoming scarcer, the population is increasing, while the resources are reducing, yet the challenges in the health sector have continued to rise.”

Ganduje explained that a management committee would soon be constituted to manage the fund while appealing for the cooperation of all to ensure its success.

He envisaged that 60 percent of the fund generated would be dedicated to primary and secondary health care facilities, while 25 percent will be reserved for the training of health personnel in the state.

He added that 10 percent of the fund would be dedicated to the management of malaria and nutrition while five percent would be committed to other services, especially addressing non communicable diseases.