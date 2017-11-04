The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law
4th November 2017 - 21,000 policemen for Anambra guber
4th November 2017 - Southern Kaduna people back restructuring, demand own state
4th November 2017 - Reps want farm settlements set up in 36 states, FCT
4th November 2017 - Al-Makura’s fact-finding committee chair shuns inauguration
4th November 2017 - My worry for Nigeria’s democracy – Wike
4th November 2017 - 5 women beheaded, 3 missing in Ebonyi/C’River renewed boundary dispute
4th November 2017 - Biafra: UN can’t tell Igbo what we want– Ikedife
4th November 2017 - Evans: Court throws out application to quash charges
4th November 2017 - Metuh: Dasuki concludes evidence
Home / National / Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law

Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law

— 4th November 2017

From Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the 2017 supplementary budget  of N22, 377, 874, 716 into law.

Speaking during the signing of the bill at Aminu Kano House in Abuja, Ganduje restated his commitment to achieving  a  balanced budget through the completion of  all projects outlined in the 2017 fiscal year.

Similarly, he has signed the Kano State Health Trust Fund (KHETFUND) bill into law, saying the bill would ensure sustainable financing of the health care sector in view of the fact that, “funds are becoming scarcer, the population is increasing, while the resources are reducing, yet the challenges in the health sector have continued to rise.”

Ganduje explained that a management committee would soon be constituted to manage the fund while appealing for the cooperation of all to ensure its success.

He envisaged that 60 percent of the fund generated would be dedicated to primary and secondary health care facilities, while 25 percent will be reserved for the training of health personnel in the state.

He added that 10 percent of the fund would be dedicated to the management of malaria and nutrition while five percent would be committed to other services, especially addressing non communicable diseases.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ganduje signs 2017 supplementary budget, Kano State Health Trust Fund law

— 4th November 2017

From Desmond Mgboh/Kano Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has signed the 2017 supplementary budget  of N22, 377, 874, 716 into law. Speaking during the signing of the bill at Aminu Kano House in Abuja, Ganduje restated his commitment to achieving  a  balanced budget through the completion of  all projects outlined in the 2017…

  • 21,000 policemen for Anambra guber

    — 4th November 2017

    •IG briefs Buhari, promises to appear before Senate From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met  with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to discuss the security situation in the country especially the preparation ahead of the November 18 elections in Anambra. Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting…

  • Southern Kaduna people back restructuring, demand own state

    — 4th November 2017

    From NOAH EBIJE, Kaduna. The people of southern Kaduna have thrown their weight behind the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria. They noted that the exercise, in which they canvassed a state of their own, would redress alleged political and economic marginalisation the area had suffered over the years. They pointed out that based on…

  • Reps want farm settlements set up in 36 states, FCT

    — 4th November 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu The House of Representatives has backed the call for the Federal Government to establish farm settlements in federal constituencies in the 36 states  and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   This is as the House on Wednesday passed for second reading, “a Bill for an Act to Amend the National Agricultural Land…

  • Al-Makura’s fact-finding committee chair shuns inauguration

    — 4th November 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia Chairman of the fact-finding and investigative committee on the activities of Nasarawa state polytechnic, Mrs Fati Sabo yesterday shunned the inauguration ceremony by  Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura at the Government House. Mrs Sabo who is the deputy registrar of the federal polytechnic Nasarawa was conspicuously absent and was not represented by…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share