Ganduje says Atiku’s exit from APC no surprise

— 24th November 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the decision by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not come as a surprise.

Reacting to Atiku’s resignation while fielding questions from newsmen at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, Governor Ganduje said that though it is his prerogative to choose the political party he wants to belong to, he has been in the habit of moving from one party to the other.

Asked the implications of Atiku’s decision, Ganduje said, “Yes, he has his own freedom to choose which ever political party he wants to belong and he has decamped to PDP.  It is the way of politicians to choose the party they want to belong to.

“He was in PDP before and he was also in another party, so it was not a surprise when he decided to choose to go back to another party. I think democracy is like that. People can choose where they want to be and they are not committing any crime by chosing to go where they want to be. That is democracy,” the governor noted.

