Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has presented a budget of N219.6 billion as the state’s appropriation’s Bill for the 2019 fiscal year.

Governor Ganduje, who presented the budget to the legislators, on Wednesday, said it consisted of an estimate of N134,065,152,619 representing 62% of the budget as capital expenditure and an estimate of N85,590,065,167 representing 38% of the budget as recurrent expenditure.

Tagged “Budget of Sustainable Development” he explained that the budget consists of N156,761,637,947 recurrent revenue, adding that the recurrent revenue is to be funded from N45,000,000,000 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N111,761,637,947 Federation Account.

The governor explained that the capital expenditure will be financed from a total of N71,171,572,780, Expected Recurrent Revenue Surplus and total capital receipts of N62,893,579,839.

Sectoral allocation of the budget consists of Infrastructure N38.31billion, Education N18Billion, Yusuf Maitama Sule University N17billion, Health N2.5 billion, Water Resources and Rural Development N26.4Billion while Agriculture got N9.4billion among others.

While appealing to the House for an accelerated consideration of his proposal, Ganduje urged the house members, public servants and actors in the private sector and Civil Society Organizations, to play their respective roles towards the successful implementation of the budget for a better Kano.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, Honourable Alhassan Kabiru Rurum said they passed 35 bills and over 300 resolutions in the past three and half years in a bid to improve the well being of the people of the state.

While saying that more of such bills are being deliberated upon for their passage into law, he called on Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to prepare and make themselves available for further discussion on the budget.

He said that the House has concluded necessary arrangements for the passage of a public hearing on the budget while assuring that 2019 appropriation bill is good hand and would be subjected to a speedy deliberation and passage.