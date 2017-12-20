The Sun News
Ganduje overrules deputy, orders reinstatement of sacked Ward chair

Ganduje overrules deputy, orders reinstatement of sacked Ward chair

— 20th December 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, on Wednesday, publicly overruled the decision of his deputy, Prof. Abubakar Hafiz,  to sack the chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at Mandawari Ward in the state.

While the Ward chairman was sacked by the deputy governor through  a  statement aired  on a  local radio station in the state, he was soon after reinstated to his position by Governor Ganduje through a statement  by the state’s Commissioner  for Information, Malllam Muhammaad Garba.

Garba in the statement, indicated that Governor Ganduje was shocked at the removal of the Ward chairman.

While issuing a clear and firm directive reinstating the embattled party’s Ward Chieftain, Governor Ganduje called on “politicians to always contact party leadership and politicians holding higher offices before embarking on issues of sensitive nature.”

The statement quoted the governor as calling on politicians and members of the public to accord similar respect to the deputy governor while dealing with him and his office.

He reiterated the commitment of the APC towards ensuring justice and fairness in the selection of credible candidates  and in the conduct of primary’s elections in areas where consensus candidate for the party’s Councillor  and chairmanship positions for the forth-coming local government elections would be produced.

He called on members of the party to desist from any act that would cause disunity in the party, particularly “at this crucial moments when  the election was fast approaching.”

Post Views: 1
