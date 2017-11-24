Gandoki, others on parade as Orange Global Achivement Awards honours deserving Nigerians

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital played host to the maiden edition of Orange Global Achievement Awards which was held at the Hotel Presidential, on Saturday, November 11, and attracted the creme de la creme of society.

Speaking, founder and CEO/Publisher of Orange Magazine, Miss Loveth Ogedegbe, the organiser of the award said: “As a publisher, moving from one environment to another has become part of me. Meeting people, looking at the computer screen and reading a lot about NGO’s has actually inspired me a lot hence I decided to honor the effort of these individuals with an award.. The objective is to encourage people to keep doing their best for society.

“Themed: Engendering Communal Benevolence & Empowerment, the award is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the benevolent, charitable and empowerment strides of individuals and groups in the society,” Ogedegbe added.

Winners included Ifeanyi Oputa of Studio 24, MBH Power LTD, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo and Wazobia FM among a host of others.

Guests that graced the event included King Edward Asimini Dappa-Pepple of the kingdom of Grand Bonny, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of the Omega Power Ministries, Prof. Steve Azaiki, Mr. Bola Oyebode of Magum Trust Insurance Brokers, Mr. Francis Uzor of Orange Room Ltd, Brig. Gen. Anthony Ukpo (rtd.) who was represented, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Prof. Okey Onuchuku and Mr. Frederick of Asphalt Unity Construction Ltd among a host of others.