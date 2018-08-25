Many people fear to let go of the ones they love even if the relationship is heading nowhere. For these people, after searching and finally finding someone who make them feel special, they are likely to hold onto to the relationship past its expiration date because of fear that they might not be able to find love again.

READ ALSO: Never too late to find love

It is fear that makes people stay in relationships long after it is obvious that the relationship has ended. Some people would rather stay in a situation hoping it will change than start over with someone else.

Most people don’t like to be alone and so they choose to stay in a relationship that’s not going anywhere because they believe that it’s better than being alone. But no one can force another person to be with them if they no longer want to.