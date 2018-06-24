The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2018 - ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot
24th June 2018 - Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production
24th June 2018 - Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh
24th June 2018 - Create your own tsunami
24th June 2018 - What mum told me about boys – Yetty Ogunnubi
24th June 2018 - June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido
24th June 2018 - Julie coker, retired ACE broadcaster
24th June 2018 - Ikeme winning leukaemia fight
24th June 2018 - Ahmed Musa: A man on a mission
24th June 2018 - Maradona demands access to Messi, others
Home / Entertainment / ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot

— 24th June 2018

Eyewitness

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially husband and wife after tying the knot at the actress’ childhood home, Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ stars – who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in HBO fantasy series – tied the knot in front of friends and family at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Saturday.

The newlyweds, both 31, were showered in confetti as they exited the church and jumped into a Land Rover Defender with “just married” signs and a pair of tins cans tied to the back.

Guests including their castmates, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, gathered outside the church to see the pair drive off to Wardhill Castle, which is owned by the bride’s father Sebastian Leslie – who with his daughter is a descendant of Charles II – to continue the celebrations.

Leslie stunned in a traditional flowing ivory dress with a summery flower crown and a long veil.

The bride was given away by her father, who donned a Scottish tartan kilt, and was beaming as the pair walked towards the church arm-in-arm.

Speaking outside of the stunning grounds of the magnificent 12th-century castle – which beds 16 people in the main building – whilst helping with last minute preparations this afternoon, Sebastian said he was “thrilled” for the couple.

He told press: “We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today.”

Mumford & Sons, whose frontman Marcus Mumford was seen hobbling on crutches as he arrived into Aberdeen airport hours ago with his bandmates, are believed to be performing for the couple this evening.

The pair confirmed their engagement by posting an announcement in the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times newspaper.

It read: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production

— 24th June 2018

 Felix Ikem, Nsukka Determined to increase Agricultural production in the state, the Nsukka Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NSCCIMA, has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to achieve this feat. The Director General of NSCCIMA Dr. Dan Ochi made this known to the Daily Sun over the weekend in a Town…

  • Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh

    — 24th June 2018

    Leading Governorship Aspirant of Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has described the emergence of former Edo State Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomole as the new Chairman of the APC as a victory for the party in the forthcoming 2019 elections. Dr. Cairo a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said the election of Comrade…

  • June 12: I’ll strip Kingibe of his honour if elected president – Sule Lamido

    — 24th June 2018

    … Says Abiola’s running mate was first to abandon, betray June 12 struggle Ismail Omipidan Former National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), the party that produced the late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, and a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • Niger Delta crucial for national devt –Wike

    — 24th June 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Niger Delta remains the main area for oil production and development in Nigeria.   Wike stated this, weekend, during the launch of “Defiant Embers”, a documentary highlighting the economic opportunities in the Niger Delta, organized by the British High Commission in Nigeria at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt. The…

  • Fayose

    Nigeria unfair to Amaechi – Obasanjo

    — 24th June 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Successive administrations in Nigeria have come under severe attack for the alleged neglect and unfair treatment meted on the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. Chief Amaechi who turned 89 last week was a First Republic politician and about the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement. Lamenting the unfair…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share