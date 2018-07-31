There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery.

Ray Ekpu

Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a fortuitous set of circumstances, internal and external, the APC coasted home in the 2015 presidential election with a roaring victory, which surprised many, including the APC itself.

Rather than hit the ground running, the party fell into a deep slumber, unable to share all the spoils of war within the two-month interval available to it after the elections. On a date scheduled for the inauguration of the National Assembly, the party stumbled out of bed, rubbed its eyes lethargically and asked the newly elected President to come over and sort out the long overdue matter of house-keeping somewhere in town. There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Saraki got elected Senate President and, in an unparalled and unprecedented conspiratorial perfidy, someone from the opposition party, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, nicked the Deputy Senate President’s position. From that day onwards, the party, having been defrocked and deprived of that share of the spoils of war, had declared that the ascension to the throne of the Senate by those whose names were not in the party’s book of life was tantamount to mortal sin by showing the world that their party was far from supreme. The buzz words were “party supremacy” but those who had ascended the offices by the gift of supreme cunning knew that possession was nine points of the law. They sat tight and consolidated their hold on power by the deft distribution of committee chairmanship and mouth-watering perks, seen and unseen, to fawning loyalists. The party chairman, Mr. John Odigie-Oyegun, and his co-travellers who had been bludgeoned into stupor refused to accept defeat. But they had no means of reversing the defeat and had no nerve to accept it. They merely put on display a marathon of empty sabre-rattling while the power-holders tightened their grip on its levers.

Unable to accept the shame of defeat and the truculence that enveloped it, the party titans turned the screws on Saraki and asked the police to find out by what magic he had acquired the chair on which he sat. The police found nothing with which to knock Saraki and his team off their chairs because there was really nothing to find. Political witch hunt is an art in which Nigerians are past masters. They have excelled in it through repeated exercise using various bags of tricks. When one trick fails, they adopt another. So, it suddenly occurred to them that Saraki may not have filled his asset declaration form without getting his comas and fullstops wrong. Bright idea. So, they dragged him to the Code of Conduct Tribunal to account for his stewardship when he was the governor of Kwara State many, many years ago. The judge thought the best way to humiliate the number three citizen of Nigeria was to put him in the dock marked “Accused Box.” The Senate, in an undisguised measure of revenge, also tried its own trick to humiliate or browbeat the judge by asking him to appear before them. The public could see through the trick and shot it down with a hunderous NO. The case ended in victory at the tribunal for Saraki. The government appealed against the judgement. The Supreme Court gave its verdict a few weeks ago. Saraki won, his traducers lost.