Gambari, others to speak on conflict reporting at 10th Wole Soyinka centre lecture

Amidst mounting concerns over violence and conflicts in some parts of Nigeria and the media coverage of same, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Nigerian scholar, diplomat and former Minister for External Affairs, will lead discussion on the issues at the 10th Wole Soyinka media lecture series, billed to hold on Friday, at NECA House, Alausa, Lagos.

To join Ibrahim Gambari for the discourse are, Nigeria Country Director, DAI Global, Joe Abah; Brand and Multimedia Strategy Expert, Columnist and former executive director of Programmes, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Eugenia Abu; pioneer dean, Faculty of Communication, Bayero University, Kano,Umaru Pate; Professor of Literature and Gender Studies, University of Abuja, Mnguember Sylvester and Co-Founder of Whole WoMan Network, Juliet ‘Kego Ume-Onyido.

Gambari and others would address the media’s narration of multifarious conflict issues in the country, including the recurrent crisis relating to communities, farmers and herdsmen, Boko Haram, Niger-Delta militancy and the Biafra secession agitations.

The discussion has become urgent to contribute to demands for accountability from the government to secure the lives and property of the people and stop the violence while maintaining the highest ethics of the media.