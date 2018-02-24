Gallant Super Falcons play Mali for bronze

The Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, will on Saturday, 24th February trade tackles with their counterparts from Mali for the classification match of the ongoing WAFU Women Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The eight –time African champions’ march to the final was halted by Ghana’s Black Queens on Thursday, after the Queens prevailed through the lottery of penalty shootout following an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Treichville Stadium.

Alice Ogebe shot Nigeria in front after only eight minutes but Faustina Ampah drew Ghana level nine minutes later, and both teams thereafter failed to put the ball in the net despite interesting opportunities.

To reach the semi finals, the reigning African champions pipped Mali 1-0 in their opening match, and then thrashed Senegal 3-0 and Togo 3-1, with U20 team ace Rasheedat Ajibade, winner of the Young Player of the Year (women) gong at the AITEO-NFF Football Awards, bagging four of the seven goals.