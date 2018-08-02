As a lad growing in the sleepy but egalitarian Ubulu-Okiti community in Delta state, Nigeria, I was sternly warned by my father never to celebrate or trust a man that betrays another to make me happy as he will sooner than later replicate same towards me. That was back in the days.

Though such unfortunate opportunity had not come my way, but the recent implosion at the National Assembly after an underlying suspicion and animosity within the All Progressive Congress (APC) culminating in the defection of about thirteen Senators and thirty seven House of Representatives has made my father’s warning a ‘word made flesh and dwelt among us’.

Indeed, what made this development a fitting example of the above postulation is that fresh in our memories during the build up to the 2015 general election, some of these ‘transiting’ senators and members of the House of Representatives staged a walkout from their former political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). And they were celebrated by the members of the APC as the real heroes of democracy. But today, their departure again has created not just a hole but left a gorge within the party.

This may sound rather shocking but as someone who may not spill guts easily, or hide things either, I must say that the development looking at commentaries was long overdue as Nigerians with critical interest had severally expressed concern that the government of the day is currently reputed for promoting democracy and human rights everywhere except where it will hurt them; a development that has since made the senators bow less low as they grow stronger. To a large extent, it has become glaring that like the biblical Moses, difficulties lie ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and eExodus may become the most attractive if something theatrical is not done to remedy the drifting situation.

As expected, this roller coaster relationship within the party and subsequent defection had presented Nigerians with two opposing lessons.

First and most radical is that from the analysis of their actions, the defected senators and honorable members of the house prosecuted their action like a ‘war’ where nothing succeeds without plan. The party leadership on their part, failed to remember that ‘true victory is victory over aggression and a victory that respects the enemy’s basic humanity, renders further conflicts unnecessary. Very instructive, there is nothing wrong with power if used correctly as politics, like collective bargaining, is about power – the ebb and flow of influence among adversaries.