After suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of Trabzonspor, Henry Onyekuru has assured that Galatasaray ‘will come back stronger’.

Nigeria duo Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme led the onslaught in Saturday’s Super Lig encounter as the Turkish champions’ nine league game unbeaten run was snapped.

READ ALSO Barca budgets €160m for Salah

And Onyekuru, on for 81 minutes, is ‘very disappointed’ but hope they come bouncing back when they take on Kasımpaşa after the international break.

He tweeted: “Very disappointed with yesterday’s result. Just more motivation to work harder. We will come back stronger!”

The Everton loanee, Trabzonspor midfielder Onazi will switch their focus to national duty as the Super Eagles prepare to take Seychelles on September 8 for the 2019 African Cup of Nation qualifiers.