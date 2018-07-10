Galatasaray opens Henry Onyekuru talk

Galatasaray has announced that they have opened talks with Everton for the signing of Nigeria wideman Henry Onyekuru.

The Turkish giants tweeted on Monday that they’d begun discussions with the Premier League side regarding the West African’s future.

“Professional footballer Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru’s official transfer from Everton FC has started with official talks between the footballer and [his] club,” Gala tweeted on their official @galatasaraysk handle.

According to reports, the Super Lig heavyweights are keen to bring the versatile international in on loan, with Onyekuru having spent last season at Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old endured a miserable campaign last term, after his season was ended in January when a knee injury ruled him out for much of the rest of the year.

Nonetheless, he bagged nine goals in 19 appearances for Anderlecht, but missed out on Nigeria’s World Cup squad despite returning to training ahead of the tournament.

Everton signed Onyekuru from KAS Eupen a year ago after activating his £6.8 million release clause, with the wonderkid having enjoyed an excellent breakout campaign in Belgium.