Galatasaray confirms Onyekuru deal 

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has confirmed the loan signing of Everton starlet Henry Onyekuru.

Gala revealed the deal via the Turkish stock market due to league rulings yesterday after opening formal talks with the Toffees and released an official statement via their club Twitter account.

Onyekuru , 21, joined Everton from Eupen last season but was immediately shipped out on loan to Anderlecht in an attempt to gain a British work permit.

The player was expected to spend two years in Belgium but fell out with club officials over claims Anderlecht later strongly denied.

Speaking about the deal in Turkey yesterday, Terim said: “We have been keeping tabs on Onyekuru since last season.

Read More

“He scored nine goals in 19 games for Anderlecht and played in the Champions League.

“He played as a second forward and behind the striker at times last season.

“I hope our new transfer is a success.

“Everyone will see that the transfer makes financial sense when the details are revealed.”

Onyekuru suffered a season-ending injury in December while at Anderlecht and missed out on Nigeria’s World Cup squad after missing most of the post-Christmas campaign.