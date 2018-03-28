Galadimawa residents groan over deplorable road, other infrastructure

Marcus Nkire

Most of the satelite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have one common challenge- lack of basic infrastructure, especially good roads.

Galadimawa district in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) is not an exception.

For residents of the area, it is a problem moving around in the community as the only access road that connects them to other parts of the FCT is in a deplorable state.

Residents wants the FCT administration to expediate action on the construction of the road, which started about five years ago.

Abdulahi Bello, a motorcyclist who operates within the Galadimawa district, said the poor state of the road exposes commuters to various degrees of harzards. Besides, the cyclists noted that because of the bad road, his operating cost is rising by the day, as he has to visit mechanics every now and then to fix his motorcycle.

“Everyday I face one problem or the other. Last week Tuesday, a passenger almost fell off my bike because of the nature of the road,” Abdullahi stated.

He continued: “few days later, the shocks in my motorcycle had a serious issue when I mistakenly entered a big pothole. The government really needs to address this issue and save us from avoidable disaster.”

A fruit seller, who gave her name as Mama Nkechi, said the bad state of the road is affecting her business, as she has to keep moving her wares for fear of being runover by motorists struggling to manuovere their ways on road,

“There is no time I settle down at a particular place. I always have to move because of fear of the unknown. The “okada’ people are constantly jostling for good part of the road in front of my sale spot and I have no other choice than to move,” Mama Nkechi, who displays her by the roadside said.

Abuja Metro reliably gathered that the bad road is also affecting the economy and security of the area negatively.

It was gathered that shop owners at the Galadimawa market are forced to close early for the day, so as to get to their homes before nightfall.

This is because criminals often take advantage of the bad road to dispossess those returning from work or markets late of their possessions.

“Because of the rate of armed robbery in this area, I cannot stay here past 6 pm. I need to get back to my family in peace. I am too young to die now. I still have mouths to feed and children to take care of, I cannot take any chances,” a trader who did not want his name in print said.

There are fears that if the road is not fixed before the next rainy season, the situation would get worse.

According to a resident, James Osasuyi, “we need to get this road done before the situation becomes hell again. In a few months from now the rainy season will be upon us and this place will be ten times worse than it is today.

“The lives and safety of the citizens of this country should be paramount to the Federal Goverment. This road has a negative track record of causing all manner of precarious scenarios in the district and therefore needs the FCT administration to act fast as soon as possible.”