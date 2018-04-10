Gaidam approves N671m gratuity to Yobe retirees

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has approved the payment of over N670, 731 million as gratuity to civil servants that retired from the services of the state government.

The approved amount would be paid to 364 civil servants “who have retired from the services of the state government and those who have died in service,” Director General Press Affairs for Governor Gaidam, Abdullah Bego said.

“The approval covers the civil servants who have retired (or died) between August and December 2017,” he disclosed in a statement.

However he said those who retired from the service this year were expected to undergo verification before the processing of their gratuities

“Workers who have retired from the services of the state government from January 2018 to date will await verification and the processing of their documents before further payments are made,” he stated.