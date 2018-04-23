The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - G7 ministers meet on Russia, Iran, North Korea threats
23rd April 2018 - Challenge of building post-Castro Cuba
23rd April 2018 - For Nigeria’s collapsed economic hub, hope glimmers
23rd April 2018 - Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors
23rd April 2018 - FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets
23rd April 2018 - 2018 budget: MDAs have complied with FG’s directives –Akabueze
23rd April 2018 - How technology’ll turn Nigeria’s 65m tonne waste to wealth
23rd April 2018 - No air crash investigation’ll last 12 months under my watch –Olateru, AIB boss
23rd April 2018 - With N50,000, smallholders can become greenhouse mushroom success
23rd April 2018 - GCP21, IITA call for support of cassava transformation in Africa
Home / World News / G7 ministers meet on Russia, Iran, North Korea threats
Russia

G7 ministers meet on Russia, Iran, North Korea threats

— 23rd April 2018

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized nations met in Toronto yesterday seeking a common front against what they see as aggression from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The envoys were also keen to glean clues from their United States colleague about whether President Donald Trump will tear up the Iran nuclear deal and how he will handle a planned summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The ministers from the world’s most powerful democracies are meeting to plan for June’s G7 summit of rich-world leaders in Charlevoix, Quebec but Russia and North Korea will never be far from their minds.
Canada’s Chrystia Freeland opened the meeting with a gathering to honor female foreign ministers and was later to host her G7 colleagues plus the European Union’s representative at a working lunch to discuss the crisis in Russia and Ukraine.

Acting US Secretary of State John Sullivan’s first bilateral meeting was with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, and he “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.”

G7 capitals are also worried about Russia’s role in supporting Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime in his country’s brutal civil war and alleged attempt to kill a defector with a nerve agent on British soil.
The foreign ministers issued a joint statement urging the Kremlin to address “all questions related to the incident” and to make a “full and complete disclosure of its previously undeclared Novichok program.” Novichok is a group of deadly chemical compounds reportedly developed by the Soviet government in the 1970s and 80s and which Britain suspects was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in March.

After their lunch, the ministers also held a meeting on North Korea and nuclear non-proliferation. Last month, in one of the most surprising twists in world affairs for decades, Trump accepted an invitation from Pyongyang’s eccentric autocrat Kim to a summit to discuss to discuss his nuclear disarmament.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adeosun

Nigeria investment summit: Adeosun, Emefiele apologise to US investors

— 23rd April 2018

…Reply Emir we’re not scheduled for meeting •As PDP blames Buhari for Ministers’ absence Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have exonerated themselves from blame for being absent at the US-Nigeria Investment Summit 2018. Adeosun said as the…

  • Abacha

    FG to channel recovered $322m Abacha loot to social safety nets

    — 23rd April 2018

    …As Emefiele calls for protection of nation’s reserves against external shocks Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has disclosed that the $322,515,931.83 Abacha loot recovered from the Swiss government, and already domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be channeled towards the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCTP) of the…

  • Buhari

    2018 budget: MDAs have complied with FG’s directives –Akabueze

    — 23rd April 2018

    …Says 2019 elections won’t affect implementation  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Director General of Nigeria’s Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has disclosed that all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have complied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to submit details of their 2018 budget estimate to the appropriate committees of the National Assembly. The president had last…

  • Onu

    How technology’ll turn Nigeria’s 65m tonne waste to wealth

    — 23rd April 2018

    Omodele Adigun As Nigeria loses over N2.5 billion yearly to gas flaring alone in an age where South African firm, AgriProtein, ramps up multimillion Dollar investments through maggot farming, a technique of converting food waste into protein, the sky may be the limit for the country if it harnesses its 65-million- tonne-annual waste into a…

  • Olateru

    No air crash investigation’ll last 12 months under my watch –Olateru, AIB boss

    — 23rd April 2018

    Louis Ibah As Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria’s Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akin Olateru is saddled with the responsibility of mobilising and coordinating the investigation of air crashes and serious incidences involving aircraft within Nigeria. His appointment in January 2017 to the job was applauded by industry experts who described it as putting a…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share