The future of China/Africa relations

Along these lines, would gradually emerge formation of industrial clusters and other wide range of economic activities, serving these networks. Through the deepening of industrial effects, an economic corridor featuring comprehensive development of construction, metallurgy, energy, finance, communication, information, logistics and tourism will be established. Remarkably, the Belt and Road framework of international cooperation will witness and accelerate a process in which China transfers quality production capacity down the global industrial value chain. In this respect, combining the existing mechanism of China-Africa Cooperation, that is the profoundly engaging FOCAC process with the Belt and Road initiative would accelerate the momentum of production and industrial capacity cooperation between China and Africa and give Africa a solid headstart in the role of the next workshop of the world and the industrial heartland of an emerging integrated globalization. As Africa’s leaders gather in Beijing, it will be in the best interest of the people of Africa, whom they represent, to closely and dispassionately evaluate core contents of the Belt and Road initiative which in its several respects and dimensions are in full throttle now, take proactive stance to fully integrate in the process, using the underlying spirit of the Belt and Road value of extensive consultation, joint contributions and shared benefits to raise issues that demand clarifications from the initiators and engage the process more robustly on issues that are critically germane to Africa’s renaissance, inclusive and sustainable development. READ ALSO: Culture and sustainable development in Nigeria If there are however, areas in which Africa felt that its concerns are not adequately reconciled to the Belt and Road process, the mechanism of diligent and routine consultations between China and Africa, generously offered by FOCAC process, especially at its highest level of leader’s Summit, which the Beijing third Summit provides, is an excellent platform to compare notes with the Chinese leadership and forge ahead in the spirit of win-win cooperation.

The opportunities of the Belt and Road framework bring an uncommon vigour to the existing cooperation between China and Africa in addition to extending its frontiers and deepening its contents. Africa’s development is at historic juncture, where it would have to seize a unique momentum, provided by a phenomenal international partnership to underwrite the strategic and practical contents of Pan-Africanism, which includes integrated network of infrastructural connectivity to boast trade, enhance people-to-people contacts and create integrated industrial network in the region and beyond. With enormous goodwill and all weather friendly cooperation with Beijing, Africa can join the ride on the “Belt and Road” express, bring her accumulated wisdom of community resilience on board, give the full expression of her contemporary renaissance and integrate it to the Chinese dream of rejuvenation and jointly construct a community of shared future for all mankind. Having historically borne the brunts and pains of monumental injustice, perpetrated by colonial domination and imperialist plunder, China and Africa along with the vast numbers of countries in the global South are in strategic and vintage positions to engineer an inclusive international order of a human community of shared destiny.