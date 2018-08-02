Futile witch-hunt

At this point, it became obvious to the watching world that the trial of Bafarawa was political. It was a deliberate witch-hunt.

Amanze Obi

For some 10 years now, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State, has been in the eye of the storm. He has faced a serial and ceaseless witch-hunt in the hands of his immediate successor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko and the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

READ ALSO: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case

At a time when most state governors were leaving their states with a huge debt overhang, Bafarawa left N2 billion in the coffers of Sokoto State. He did so in order to protect the state from unforeseen contingencies by providing for the rainy day. Regrettably, his successor, Wamakko, who was expected to give credit to the man who made it possible for his government to take off on a sound footing, decided to play politics with the legacy that Bafarawa left behind. Wamakko denied the existence of the said N2 billion in the accounts of the state government. But Bafarawa would not succumb to that antic. Ever clinical in his approach to issues, Bafarawa went for all the documentary evidence that was required to back up his claim. And in order to ensure that Wamakko did not get away with any cover-up, Bafarawa approached the EFCC over the matter. He urged the Commission to freeze the account of Sokoto State government where the N2 billion was domiciled so that the governor would not misappropriate the said fund and deny its existence.

Under this circumstance, the EFCC was expected to beam its searchlight on the financial operations of the Sokoto State government under Wamakko. But rather than do that, the commission invited Bafarawa to shed light on his letter. Strangely, Bafarawa was detained in the process. The complainant instantly became the accused.

The matter has witnessed a lot of turns and twists since it began in 2008. The Sokoto State government has had cause to turn the tables against Bafarawa by slamming more charges against him. In December 2009, Bafarawa and his fellow accused persons were arraigned by the Sokoto State High Court on a 47-count charge bordering on misappropriation and embezzlement. Then in September 2011, the prosecution filed a fresh motion in which it amended its charges to 22 counts. Bafarawa and his co-defendants were accused of misappropriating and embezzling N15 billion belonging to Sokoto State government.