– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Futile witch-hunt
2nd August 2018 - Buhari’s speech at the Hague
2nd August 2018 - The gale of defections
2nd August 2018 - Treason in Benue State
2nd August 2018 - How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria: The need for Diaspora voting rights
2nd August 2018 - Reviewing the harvest of defection
2nd August 2018 - Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now
2nd August 2018 - Saraki: Anxiety as Buhari, APC senators meet
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally
Home / Broken Tongues / Columns / Futile witch-hunt

Futile witch-hunt

— 2nd August 2018

At this point, it became obvious to the watching world that the trial of Bafarawa was political. It was a deliberate witch-hunt.

Amanze Obi

For some 10 years now, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State, has been in the eye of the storm. He has faced a serial and ceaseless witch-hunt in the hands of his immediate successor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko and the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

READ ALSO: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case

At a time when most state governors were leaving their states with a huge debt overhang, Bafarawa left N2 billion in the coffers of Sokoto State. He did so in order to protect the state from unforeseen contingencies by providing for the rainy day. Regrettably, his successor, Wamakko, who was expected to give credit to the man who made it possible for his government to take off on a sound footing, decided to play politics with the legacy that Bafarawa left behind. Wamakko denied the existence of the said N2 billion in the accounts of the state government. But Bafarawa would not succumb to that antic. Ever clinical in his approach to issues, Bafarawa went for all the documentary evidence that was required to back up his claim. And in order to ensure that Wamakko did not get away with any cover-up, Bafarawa approached the EFCC over the matter. He urged the Commission to freeze the account of Sokoto State government where the N2 billion was domiciled so that the governor would not misappropriate the said fund and deny its existence.

READ ALSO: Wamakko flays Bafarawa over alleged N13.5b left in Sokoto coffers

Under this circumstance, the EFCC was expected to beam its searchlight on the financial operations of the Sokoto State government under Wamakko. But rather than do that, the commission invited Bafarawa to shed light on his letter. Strangely, Bafarawa was detained in the process. The complainant instantly became the accused.

The matter has witnessed a lot of turns and twists since it began in 2008. The Sokoto State government has had cause to turn the tables against Bafarawa by slamming more charges against him. In December 2009, Bafarawa and his fellow accused persons were arraigned by the Sokoto State High Court on a 47-count charge bordering on misappropriation and embezzlement. Then in September 2011, the prosecution filed a fresh motion in which it amended its charges to 22 counts. Bafarawa and his co-defendants were accused of misappropriating and embezzling N15 billion belonging to Sokoto State government.

However, strange things continued to happen. While the EFCC was prosecuting the case it brought before Bafarawa and others accused alongside with him, the state government was busy withdrawing its charges against some of them. Those who switched to Governor Wamakko’s political camp got a reprieve. Their ‘sins’ were forgiven. At this point, it became obvious to the watching world that the trial of Bafarawa was political. It was a deliberate witch-hunt. A calculated attempt to give the dog a bad name in order to hang it.

READ ALSO: Arrest of Abaribe, political witch-hunt, says group

As if the acquittal of some of the accused persons was not enough, five of the accused persons were fully pardoned by the Sokoto State government, thus giving the impression that the accused were necessarily sinners who needed to be pardoned or forgiven. This was part of the shenanigans that we were treated to until the law took its ultimate course three days ago. While delivering judgement on the matter this Tuesday, Justice Bello Abbas dismissed all the 22 counts over which the accused were being tried. He said the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The judgement dismissed all the evidence brought by the prosecution as mere hearsay. Consequently, the judge discharged and acquitted Bafarawa and four others who stood trial with him to the very end.

With this judgement, it has become evident, even to incurable doubting Thomases, that what Bafarawa has gone through in the past 10 years was mere witch-hunt. During the intervening period, he was harassed, harangued and blackmailed. He was given a bad name, which he never deserved. But the court has demonstrated that all that we have been witnessing was vendetta. Someone wanted to gain undue advantage over the other on account of politics. It was primitive and bitter politics at its most banal.

The Bafarawa trial presents us with a lot of ridiculous scenarios. The discharge and so-called pardon granted to some of the accused persons while the case was still in court was an assault on the integrity of the court. By that action, the government of Sokoto State unwittingly passed a judgement of guilt on
the accused persons. But we know that it is trite law to assume that an accused remains innocent until proven guilty. But in Sokoto, those accused persons were presumed and pronounced guilty and, therefore, needed to be pardoned by the state government. This is one of those aberrations that have not made it possible for Nigeria to make progress. We assault the system freely and still expect it to work. Those fellows got the soft treatment because they chose the easy way out. They were ready to procure their freedom by whatever means. And it worked for them. If Bafarawa were not a man of principle, he would have caved in at some point. He would have abandoned his political flag and pitched tent with his traducers. But the man stood his ground. He chose to fight on the side of truth. And truth, in the final analysis, has set him free.

The point must be made that the system we operate in Nigeria permits all manner of ribaldry. Today, there are many other Nigerians who are being persecuted on account of their political leanings. The good thing here is that Bafarawa remained steadfast to the very end. He did not succumb to blackmail. He was not deterred by threats or intimidation. He remained principled in the face of the rough tide. He did not jump from pillar to post as some of his co- defendants did. In the end, he has cause to smile. This is the stuff that a patriot is made of.

In this matter, we take consolation in the fact that our judiciary has not been submerged yet by politics. When everything else appears to have gone awry, we can still boast of a judiciary that can save the country from total annihilation. The courts can do a lot more to save Nigeria from itself. With the courts, the well-oiled witch-hunt aimed at nailing the innocent has ended up in futility. A mere waste of time.

We can only ask the courts to be ready to do more not only to save our democracy but also Nigeria as a country. So much impunity is going on at the moment. Some agencies of government are overstepping their bounds. That was why one of them said recently that it would not allow anybody who has a pending corruption case in court to stand for election. This is one of those ridiculous things we hear every day. Certain agencies of government have conveniently forgotten their core mandate. They are now interested in dabbling into provinces that do not belong to them. We only hope that their overzealousness will not rock the boat.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HONOURABLE

Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now

— 2nd August 2018

“We have to accept that once a couple, for any other reason or the other, find that they are not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling…

  • APC SENATORS

    Saraki: Anxiety as Buhari, APC senators meet

    — 2nd August 2018

    Before the APC senators met with Buhari and Oshiomhole they met at the National Assembly. No fewer than 10 senators attended the brief meeting. Fred Itua; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Twenty-four hours after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), anxiety has engulfed the upper legislative chambers, following a meeting some All Progressives…

  • EXIT TAMBUWAL

    Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally

    — 2nd August 2018

    …Sokoto gov, party spokesman exit APC for PDP Ndubuisi Orji; Romanus Ugwu; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Exodus from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued yesterday as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced his exit. He took with him 18 of the 30 House of Assembly members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). READ ALSO: 2019:…

  • 23 APC LAWMAKERS

    23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    23 APC lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to opposition party PDP, citing harassment, intimidation and “arbitrary use of government institutions” as grievances. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin All but one of the 24 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • RIGHT THING TO DO - DEFECTION

    Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    “There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing.” Tony John, Port Harcourt River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a victory for democracy, noting…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share