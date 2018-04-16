FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Deborah Olajide, is alleged to have been killed in an hit-and-run incident.

The incident, which threw the University community into mourning, also led to protests by a section of students on campus.

The Ondo State Police Command, while confirming the incident through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, however said the main cause of the student’s death was unknown.

He assured that the State Police Command would investigate the incident to a logical conclusion, just as he appealed to students to remain calm.

According to him, “the lifeless body of the deceased student was found by the road side which gave the impression that she might have been knocked down by a hit-and-run driver. But, we are not certain about the real cause of her death.”

The late Olajide was said to be a 200 level student in the department of Food Science and Technology of the University.

It was also gathered that the deceased was a first class student who lived outside the campus of the institution.

Students of the University had held a procession in honour of Olajide, during which the roads that led to the campus were blocked.