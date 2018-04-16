The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident
16th April 2018 - Nigerian Air Force acquires 6 new helicopters for first time in 18 years
16th April 2018 - Okorocha aims high, confirms run for Senate seat, behind Nwosu for Gov
16th April 2018 - Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 32 villagers in Nasarawa
16th April 2018 - Nanny docked for burning baby’s buttocks
16th April 2018 - 2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs
16th April 2018 - Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board
16th April 2018 - Lassa Fever outbreak: Adamawa records first death
16th April 2018 - Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case
16th April 2018 - 2019: Ogun West elders move to break guber jinx
Home / National / FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident
FUTA STUDENT killed in hit and run incident

FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident

— 16th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Deborah Olajide, is alleged to have been killed in an hit-and-run incident.

The incident, which threw the University community into mourning, also led to protests by a section of students on campus.

The Ondo State Police Command, while confirming the incident through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, however said the main cause of the student’s death was unknown.

He assured that the State Police Command would investigate the incident to a logical conclusion, just as he appealed to students to remain calm.

According to him, “the lifeless body of the deceased student was found by the road side which gave the impression that she might have been knocked down by a hit-and-run driver. But, we are not certain about the real cause of her death.”

The late Olajide was said to be a 200 level student in the department of Food Science and Technology of the University.

It was also gathered that the deceased was a first class student who lived outside the campus of the institution.

Students of the University had held a procession in honour of Olajide, during which the roads that led to the campus were blocked.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FUTA STUDENT killed in hit and run incident

FUTA student allegedly killed in hit-and-run incident

— 16th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A 200 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Deborah Olajide, is alleged to have been killed in an hit-and-run incident. The incident, which threw the University community into mourning, also led to protests by a section of students on campus. The Ondo State Police Command, while confirming the…

  • NAF HELICOPTERS

    Nigerian Air Force acquires 6 new helicopters for first time in 18 years

    — 16th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakr, says that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has acquired six brand new helicopters to add to its fleet for the first time in 18 years. Abubakar said that 73 pilots currently undergoing flight training in different parts of the world are expected…

  • Rochas Okorocha, Uche NWOSU

    Okorocha aims high, confirms run for Senate seat, behind Nwosu for Gov

    — 16th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has insisted that he will contest the Imo West senatorial seat, while reaffirming his support for Chief of Staff Uche Nwosu for governor in 2019. The Governor stated this on Monday when leaders, youth and women groups from Ideato North visited Government House, Owerri, offering their endorsement to…

  • Nasarawa VILLAGERS displaced killed

    Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 32 villagers in Nasarawa

    — 16th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have again murdered over 32 Tiv villagers at different locations across the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa State in a series of well coordinated attacks. The attackers are said to have carried out the attacks on the Tiv villages simultaneously across Awe, Keana, Obi and Doma…

  • BUTTOCKS Nanny

    Nanny docked for burning baby’s buttocks

    — 16th April 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A 37-year -old Nanny, Fatimah Yakuba, who allegedly burnt an 8-year-old girl buttocks with stove, has been docked before the Lagos State Magistrate, Igbosere, Lagos State. The Defendant who resides at 15, Ologolo Street, Lekki Lagos, arraigned on a one -count charge of grievous harm, preferred against her by the police. The Prosecutor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share