Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 206 students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Ondo State graduated with a first class.

The graduating students were those for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic sessions.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Phillip Oguntunde, who disclosed this at a press conference to herald the 30th convocation of the university, said a total number of 4,800 students will be conferred with the degree of the university during the convocation ceremony.

He hinted that a student in the department of Applied Geology, Adebodun Samuel was the overall best graduating student of the university with a CGPA of 4.91, adding that all the graduating students of the university are pride to the institution.

Giving a breakdown of the academic performances of the graduating students, Prof Oguntunde, disclosed that 86 made first class, while 931 made second class (upper), 1,258 made second class (lower) and 454 made third class during the 2016/2017 academic year.

For the 2017/2018 academic session, the don disclosed that 120 made first class, 800 made second class (upper), 617 made second class (lower) and 271 graduated with third class.

He also disclosed that three distinguished Nigerians including Dr. Olusegun Aina, Mr. Akinwumi Odumakinde and the Alani of Ido-Ani, Oba Olufemi Olutoye will be conferred with the honourary doctorate degree of the university.

He said the three personalities have distinguished themselves in their chosen professions and contributed greatly to the development of the country, hence the honour done them. Commenting on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Oguntunde said “ASUU is fighting a good course for the development and betterment of Nigerian university system.”

However, he identified poor funding as the major challenge confronting the university, and urged the federal government to give priority to university education for the good of the country.