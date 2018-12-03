H knew it was a risky trip but his unflinching faith in Jesus Christ was a driving force behind his courage not to look back. His desire was to preach the word of God to the Sentinelese, an aggressive, isolated endangered tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands located in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean.

27-year-old John Allan Chau in a message to his family had said: “You guys might think I’m crazy in all this, but I think it’s worthwhile to declare Jesus to these people.” In the message which was the last the American missionary sent to his mother in Washington, he said: “God, I don’t want to die.”He also wondered “why does this beautiful place have to have so much death here.”In his dairy which his mother shared with The Washington Post, Chau explained how he tried to befriend the hostile inhabitants with a holler: “My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you.”

The obstinacy of the Sentinels was captured in the dairy where it was documented that a child shot at Chau with an arrow that pierced his waterproof Bible. And as it dawned on the young missionary that he may not be out of danger, he wrote: “I hope this isn’t one of my last notes but if it is ‘to God be the Glory.’”And that was the last his family heard from him before the heart-breaking news of his death.

The Sentinelese shot him to death with arrows and dragged his body along the beach before they buried it in a location yet to be identified by the Indian authorities. Even then, there is no hope that the body will ever be recovered.

That is because the government had to abandon the idea to recover the body after wide consultations with relevant groups who warned of the danger such a mission could pose to Indian officials and the inhabitants of the island.

There is palpable fear that the tribe will react fiercely as they do not allow strangers in their domain. The journey of Chau to his death started after he paid Indian fishermen $325 to take him close to the island. The fishermen dropped him off the island and left for a safe distance, from where they washed the scenario. Though the seven fishermen were arrested for taking Chau to a prohibited area, the death of the graduate of Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma, United States between November 16 and 17, 2-018 has put the Sentinelese on a new spotlight after Christians reacted angrily to the news.

Who are the Sentinelese?

Historians and anthropologists are not categorical in their claim on the origin of the Sentinelese. But they believe they are descendants of Africans who may have migrated to the island some 60,000 years ago. What is not in doubt is that any attempt to make contact with them is always disastrous. They shoot arrows upon sighting a stranger without stopping to ask questions, a development that made the Indian government to “declare it a criminal offence to go within 3 miles of the island or attempt to make any contact with the inhabitants.”Indeed, the Indian government declared it a sovereign state under its protection. It is believed that the island is the only place on earth that has remained “untouched from the impact of modern civilisation.”

Their language and religion remains strange. According to Wikipedia, nothing is known about their language and “the Sentinelese language remains an unclassified.”For this reason, there are “no bilingual translators.” They communicate with outsiders through gestures.

The population is about 500 “with estimates between 50 and 200.”Their life style has a resemblance of the Old Stone Age. Reports by anthropologists who had observed them either with the aid of binoculars or in boats stationed from an arrow distance, said they don’t know how to make fire. Rather, “they wait for lightning strikes, then keep the resulting embers burning as long as they can.”They are hunters and fishermen. But they never leave their island nor allow strangers entry. Their boats are described as “outrigger canoes too narrow to fit two feet in.”They are used only in shallow waters and are “steered and propelled with a pole like a punt.”