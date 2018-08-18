– The Sun News
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Fury-Wilder clash to be confirmed today
Deontay

Fury-Wilder clash to be confirmed today

— 18th August 2018

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will face off in the ring today and formally announce their heavyweight title showdown, Express Sport can exclusively reveal.

Fury will face former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta in Belfast today, only his second fight since a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from the sport.

The self-styled “Gypsy King” is expected to record a comfortable victory over the German who has lost two of his last three fights but will then make a significant step up in class.

Express Sport understands that Wilder will be in attendance at Windsor Park and that, assuming Fury wins, he will get in the ring after the fight to go toe-to-toe with the heavyweight.

READ ALSO Ajibade says Falconets’ quarter-final exit a bitter pill to swallow, thanks fans for support

Negotiations between the two camps were initiated after Wilder failed to agree a deal with three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, a fight promoter Frank Warren claims was made impossible by the British side.

However, talks for Fury vs Wilder appear to have progressed quickly and easily and now Express Sport has been told that everything is in place to confirm the fight officially tomorrow.

That includes broadcaster BT Sport making their first foray into the pay-per-view market with the launch of “BT Sport Box Office”, which up until now has been nothing more than a minimalist announcement earlier this year.

The move signals yet another area in which they are looking to compete with Sky Sports, who have the likes of Joshua sewn up thanks to their deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn.

And Warren revealed yesterday that even if Deontay Wilder had fought Joshua and not Fury, that too would have been on BT.

Omotayo Edubi

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

