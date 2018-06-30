Fury tells Joshua: I’m ready to fight you

Tyson Fury has told Deontay Wilder he would sign a contract to fight him within ten seconds.

In an apology to Wilder on the behalf of Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, Fury went as far to tell the American to send over a contract.

Much has been said about the contract sent to Wilder from Joshua, and whether the WBC champion did or did not sign the document.

Wilder has insisted Joshua’s team refused to respond to their alteration comments and laid all the blame for the fight collapsing at AJ’s door.

Fury has already weighed in on why he believes the unification clash was called off, but has now made an offer to Wilder.

‘Deontay Wilder, I’ll apologise on behalf of Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua for stringing you along,’ Fury said during the video.

‘Basically, I’ll apologise because they’re from the same country as I am.

‘Let me tell you, you’re talking and looking to the original, real world heavyweight champion from this country – me. They won’t fight you.

‘They’ve took three months, stringing the fans along, with no intentions of fighting. I’ll fight you in three seconds, never mind three minutes.’

He added: ‘Get your boss, Al Haymon. Send me the contract and I’ll show you how long it takes to sign it. Wallop. Ten seconds. Done.

‘Signed, stamped, delivered, photograph taken, uploaded on Instagram. You wanna fight the best this country’s ever had, knock on my door and see if the ‘Gypsy King’ doesn’t answer. Boom. The ball’s in your court.’