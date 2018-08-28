Tyson Fury has dismissed claims that his team is “baulking” at the idea of fighting Deontay Wilder and says the heavyweight bout will happen.

Reports in America suggested that Fury is hesitant to sign a deal that will pit him against WBC champion Wilder in his third fight since making his comeback to the sport.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter and head of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, also expressed his doubts about the fight, suggesting that “anything can happen” and the self-proclaimed Gypsy King is “so far from fighting Deontay Wilder”.

However, Fury cleared up any doubts and said there is no way he is pulling out of the contest.

“Just a quick update, I’ve been reading and I’ve heard some rumours that this fight is off with me and Wilder,” he said on social media.

“Not on my watch it ain’t. I’m not pulling out of nothing, it’s on like Donkey Kong. Tyson Fury is like a king coming to America.”