His history suggests Tyson Fury should try to out-box Deontay Wilder if they fight in November.

That seems like the smartest strategy Fury could employ to beat the unorthodox, hard-hitting WBC heavyweight champion. That approach worked well for Fury in his upset of Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

The 6-feet-9 Fury’s tactical approach didn’t make for an exciting encounter with Klitschko, but it earned him a unanimous-decision victory and the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles.

Maybe Fury simply is in full promotional mode, but he told BoxingScene.com this week that won’t settle for boxing the undefeated Wilder, who has knocked out 39 of his 40 professional opponents.

Fury claimed he’ll be aggressive against Deontay Wilder and will go for the knockout of a champion who was hurt badly by Luis Ortiz in the seventh round of his last fight.

“Knock [him] out,” Fury said when asked how he’ll approach Wilder. “Slug it out and knock [him] out. People are sick of seeing great boxing matches in the heavyweight division.

They don’t want a chess match.

The want to see blood, snot and guts all over the ring.

They wanna see knockouts, entertainment. They wanna see value for money.

They wanna see pay-per-view fights. That’s what you pay for and that’s what they’re gonna get.”