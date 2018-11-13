Tyson Fury clearly doesn’t think much of Deontay Wilder’s resume.

The former world champion will be the 40th man to step into the ring with the American when they touch gloves in Los Angeles on December 1.

He is likely to prove to be Wilder’s toughest test to date – but according to Fury that doesn’t mean much.

When asked about his opponent’s record, he told BT Sport: “His last six fights are the only fights that really count.

“[Bermane] Stiverne, a small heavyweight who was old and finished. Johann Duhaupas, a Frenchman that has no ability but tries hard. Wilder didn’t hurt him once in the fight.

“Eric Molina, a school teacher who got lucky – took him nine rounds to get rid of him. Artur Szpilka, who’s lost all his fights by knockout even up until today; a bit of movement and he gave him problems.

“Gerald Washington, a football player with a bit of a jab; he gave him problems for five rounds until he landed – not a boxer though.

“Then there was [Luis] Ortiz who forgetting his age, was a good man, but we know father time catches up with everybody.”