ATTACKS WILL BE RESISTED

Ohanaeze youths vow to resist security agencies’ attack on Igbo

— 21st August 2018

“Igbo youths categorically state that any further attacks on our people will be resisted, and we urge President Buhari to call security agencies to order”

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the assault on Igbo women who were on peaceful protest in Owerri, Imo State, by security agents, describing it as cruel and barbaric.

READ ALSO: Court remands 114 pro-Biafra women in prison

The group warned that its members will no longer tolerate a similar situation, in which Igbo land is besieged and stampeded by the army, police and the Department of State Services (DSS), in a bid to arrest and silence Igbo people, who have not committed any crime.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Okey Nwachukwu, who addressed newsmen in Umuahia yesterday, said it was against all conventional laws for peaceful protesters to be attacked, humiliated and ruthlessly treated like criminals.

“Igbo youths categorically state that any further attacks on our people will be resisted, and we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of necessity, call security agencies to order,” he said.

The youth group asked security agencies to direct their focus on dealing with the Fulani herdsmen terrorising the country instead of trampling on human rights of Igbo sons and daughters.

In a related development, the Igbo youths also reiterated their stand to resist any attempt to discredit, intimidate or harass the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other notable Igbo sons and daughters.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 6:24 am
    It is Revolution with the Sword. It is Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not belong to Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

