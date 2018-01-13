The Sun News
Home / National / FUOYE commences Post Graduate studies

FUOYE commences Post Graduate studies

— 13th January 2018

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Admissions into the Post graduate programmes of the Federal University , Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is about to begin.

The programmes would start with faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Social Science while other faculties would also join in a few months from now.
According to the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the university, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, FUOYE will start admitting students into the post graduate programmes before the end of January, 2018.
He therefore urged prospective candidates to visit the post graduate school’s website, postgraduate.fuoye.edu.ng, from Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for online application details.

Speaking further, he said: ” The full advert for the commencement of the programmes would be displayed on the post school’s website and in the national dailies from Tuesday, 16 January, 2018. The post graduate studies cover both Masters and PhD programmes. Any candidate that is a post graduate material and and is desirous of completing his or her programme within the stipulated time, is encouraged to come to FUOYE. We will not delay any candidate, we will apply global best standards and we will be very professional in the way students are taught and supervised. No postgraduate students will be delayed unnecessarily. We have developed mechanism to ensure that both lecturers, supervisors and students themselves comply with regulations guiding post graduate studies,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Shoremekun had, during several interactions with newsmen, assured that even though FUOYE is relatively young but the university is heavily equipped to give its students the best training that is possible anywhere in the world, adding that there are even mechanism to make post graduate students benefit from international linkages and collaborations.

