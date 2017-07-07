Funky Mallam, others preach peace at Kaduna Glo Laffta Fest

The Kaduna State edition of Glo premium comedy show, Glo Laffta Fest, which held in the city last Sunday, re-echoed the need for Nigerians to live together in peace and harmony.

Top comedians like Saeed Muhammad aka Funky Mallam and I Go Dye highlighted this fact while entertaining fun lovers during the show. Funky Mallam urged the audience to embrace peace in the interest of unity and progress of the nation and explained that nobody will profit from killing his fellow human being.

Also speaking, I Go Dye called on the fun seekers to live in peace and eschew violence at all time. He encouraged them to always adopt amicable settlement of all rifts like brothers and sisters.

The event, which was anchored by the duo of Nollywood actresses, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Uche Jombo, also paraded other top comedians including Gordons, Acapella, De Don and Senator, while DJ Xgee kept the venue alive with sonorous music from the turntable.

Senator and De Don thrilled the guests endlessly. While Senator kept the crowd laughing with wise cracks, De Don shared a funny story of his experience with a beggar in America during his last visit to the country, which elicited another round of laughter from the guests.

The show also featured celebrity appearances from Glo ambassador and Kannywood star, Sani Danja, Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo and star comic, Victor Osuagwu. They were all received with standing ovation.

The event was attended by top personalities in the state including Special Adviser to the Governor on Creative Art, Hajia Halima Idris; former Governor of Kaduna State, the Dallatun Zazzau, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero and his wife, Hajia Fatima Mukhtar Yero; senior members of the armed forces including Air Vice Marshall Chris Okoye and his wife, Faith; Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Daniel Amuze Danauta; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Dr. Manzo Daniel and private sector heavy weights among others.

Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State will host the next edition of the show this weekend. Other places that will host the show in the weeks ahead include Awka, Ikeja, Ikorodu, FESTAC, Ajah, Suleja, Kubwa, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Lokoja, Makurdi and Anyigba.

To attend the show, Glo subscribers are required to use up to N2,000 credit within one month and text LOL with their preferred location to the short code 240. For example, “LOL Abeokuta” to 240.