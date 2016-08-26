Funke Akindele remarries, now Mrs JJC

– As actress thrills Lagos fans

By Tony Ogaga

It has finally happened. Star actress, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa, has remarried!

She is now referred to as Mrs Funke Akindele-Bello (FAB), after signing the dotted lines with top rapper, Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC.

The wedding, which coincided with the actress’ 40th birthday, took place on Tuesday August 23 in London after which guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner. Among the guests were JJC’s sister and her son-in-law, Tunde Babalola, who attended with his wife and son.

When TS Weekend contacted one of JJC’s friends for update on the wedding, he said they were still in celebration mood. The pal, who craved anonymity, however, confirmed that it was also a surprise for Funke because JJC kept the plans under the cover.

But then, TS Weekend learnt that the screen diva is super excited about her new marital status. What with JJC’s three kids also accepting her with open hands and ready to call her ‘mummy’

Meanwhile, the newly married actress recently concluded a three-day tour across Star Times’ business offices in Lagos where she interacted with her fans and subscribers.

FAB took pictures, signed autographs and rewarded lucky subscribers with various gift items such as one-month free Unique bouquet subscription tickets to enjoy the premium package on Star Times digital TV. The free tickets allow lucky subscribers to access over 90 television channels including Irokoworld TV.

Kehinde Adetayo, one of the lucky winners, expressed delight at the opportunity of meeting the actress for the first time. An elated Adetayo said: “Funke Akindele is a movie star I love to watch on the TV screens anytime. I have been watching her films since she starred in the popular I Need To Know series, and for me, it was a great honour to have met her personally at Star Times office. I have enjoyed many of her films like Jenifa, Apaadi, Maami and Married But Living Single. Thank you Star Times for creating this opportunity for customers like me to meet our beloved actress.”

For John Omene, it was a dream come true meeting the Nollywood star. “It was a dream come true. Since I watched her in Omo Ghetto, I have not stopped seeing her movies, both as an actress and a producer. She gives her fans good stories and she’s one of the best actresses in Nollywood as far as I am concerned. I am also happy for the free subscription ticket and I really enjoy Nigeria films and entertainment generally. Now that my children are on holiday, they will definitely enjoy different programmes on Star Times with the free subscription I received.”

Commenting, Uloma Onuma, Group Legal, Iroko Partners, said: “Irokoworld is excited to partner with Star Times to connect Funke with her teeming fans on Pay TV and further bring the ambassador closer to the viewers.

“IROKOWorld is a Nollywood-oriented TV channel, broadcasting Nigerian movies on 24/7 basis. Nollywoood is the world’s second largest movie industry, and at IROKOWorld we aim at showcasing hours of this awesome content coming from Nigeria and Ghana to the delight of her viewers on TV.”

Israel Bolaji, Star Times’ Head of Public Relations, said the company will continue to offer subscribers the best in terms of pay TV experience with world class channels for entertainment, drama, sports, kiddies, news and music. “We are keen to connect viewers with their TV heroes and support them to live their dreams,” he stated.