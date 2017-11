Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello is off to London for the delivery of her first pregnancy for new hubby, JJC Skillz The multiple award winning star has been off the radar since the news of her growing baby bump became public.

Information reaching Inside Nollywood from her camp confirms that the actress would be in United Kingdom until she is delivered of her baby rumoured to be twins.

“She needs rest and good care of herself, that’s why she relocated to London this period. She is also in safe hands and would return to Nigeria as soon as she is good to go”, the source hinted. Meanwhile, JJC Skillz has taken over the management of her social media accounts and her other businesses. He recently celebrated her 4 million followers on Instagram.